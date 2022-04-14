Abu Dhabi – Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) at 'BBB+', with a stable outlook.

Affirming the bank's rating reflects low default risk and adequate capacity for payment of financial commitments, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, RAKBANK recorded a 50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to AED 758.3 million, compared to AED 505.4 million.

