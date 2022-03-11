ArabFinance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) has signed a cooperation protocol with Misr Insurance, a subsidiary of Misr Insurance Holding, Hapi Journal reported on March 10th.

Under the agreement, premiums of different insurance policies will be collected through Fawry network which includes ATMs, electronic portfolios, and outlets, along with the service of FawryPay.

Fawry will also provide branches of Misr Insurance with point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

The protocol will help us reach clients across the country and collect premiums through Fawry’s diverse network, Misr Insurance’s Managing Director and CEO Omar Gouda said.