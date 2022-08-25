DUBAI:- In line with its commitment to champion sustainable initiatives, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkie) region, is supporting efforts to combat global wildlife trafficking by joining the United for Wildlife (UfW) financial taskforce which is dedicated to stopping illicit financial flows associated with the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT).

Commenting on the announcement, Victor Matafonov, Group Chief Compliance Officer, said, "Emirates NBD is proud to support the fight against illegal wildlife trade cause by joining the UfW Financial Taskforce. Aligned with the UAE government’s efforts to end illicit trade in endangered and exotic species, Emirates NBD will diligently work with its peers and other local and global organisations to promote the welfare and safety of wild animals, as part of the bank’s wider efforts to champion sustainability-related initiatives."