Emirates NBD Capital (Emcap), the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD, said that it led a record number of landmark transactions in terms of closed transaction value and deal volume, across Debt and Equity Capital Markets and Loan Syndications during 2021.

The DCM team successfully priced 76 public and private debt issuances in 2021, raising more than $50 billion across regional and international markets.

The team led issuances from 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe with notable issuances from the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Maldives, Russia, Kazakhstan and India, in addition to its home market in the UAE.

Emcap witnessed increased confidence from sovereign issuers as it led several landmark deals including the $4 billion debut bond for the UAE Federation, a GBP 500 million 5-year Sukuk for the UK, the debut sovereign Sukuk for the Republic of Maldives of $200 million with two follow-on tap issuances of $100 million and $200 million, the largest ever Sukuk issuance by Republic of Turkey for $2.5 billion and largest ever $bond offering for Government of Pakistan for $2.5 billion.

Emcap led 18 Sukuk issuances in 2021 which includes $6 billion Sukuk for Saudi Aramco, showcasing the team’s continued leadership in the Islamic debt space as global Sukuk issuances have been driven by low interest rates and abundant liquidity available to Islamic investors.

The DCM team also expanded its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice arranging $5.5 billion across 12 issuances in 2021 including a landmark Additional Tier 1 Sustainable Bond for Axis Bank, Senior Unsecured Social Bond for Sovcombank and Tier 2 Sustainable sukuk for Kuveyt Turk.

After a short hiatus on the GCC stock market, the investment bank’s ECM team has witnessed a noteworthy frenzy in the UAE and KSA equity market on the back of positive tailwinds and government push. The ECM team successfully participated in numerous IPOs and Rights Issues over 2021.

Notably, the team priced and closed its first IPO on NOMU - the Saudi parallel Market, acting as Sole Financial Adviser and Lead Manager for Burgerrizr for a total equity value of SAR 412 million (USD109 million). Further, it was appointed as the Joint-Bookrunner on two landmark IPOs - ACWA Power’s primary offering on Tadawul which raised more than $1.2 billion and ADNOC Drilling’s secondary offering of 11% equity stake which raised an additional $1.1 billion.

Emcap’s Loan Syndications team successfully closed transaction volume in excess of $45 billion fuelled by a record 40 syndicated loans in the primary market of which 13 loans were ESG-backed transactions with a transaction footprint spread across 11 countries.

Loan Syndications achieved its best-ever performance for yet another consecutive year across the primary and secondary markets capturing key opportunities driven by a buoyant liquidity environment and successfully advising the Bank’s clientele on their strategic financings. These include $3 billion debut green and Islamic facilities for the Arab Republic of Egypt, $750 million debut receivables-backed conventional and term financing facilities for Emirates, AED 2.3 billion ($630 million) refinancing for the LEED-platinum certified ICD Brookfield Place tower, and a $600 million financing for the Pakistan Sovereign.

The team continues to be ranked highly on international league tables, ranked second on the MENAT Bookrunner League Tables for Loans and Syndications and ranked first by volume in corporate finance on Bloomberg’s UAE league table for the Financial Year 2021.

Emirates NBD Capital was recognised by Asiamoney as ‘Best Corporate and Investment Bank’ in Dubai, ‘Sukuk Lead Manager’ for 2021 by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) committee and won five Awards at EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2021 including: “Best Investment Bank – Middle East”, “Best Local Investment Bank – UAE” and “Best Debt House – UAE.”

Mohammed Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates NBD Capital, said, “2021 was a record-breaking year for us, clearly demonstrating the strength of our diversified and holistic product offering. On the back of a global IPO and fundraising boom in 2021, we evolved, saw vibrant markets and continued to strengthen our position as a leading emerging markets investment bank with huge interest from our clients across the government and private sectors.

“With the global economy gradually recovering and growing consumer and business confidence, we expect further issuances in the equity capital markets in 2022. As a strong full-service investment bank, we remain committed to supporting our clients in achieving their funding needs through our world class product offerings.”

Hitesh Asarpota, Managing Director, Head of Global Capital Markets and Loan Syndications, added: “Emirates NBD Capital continued strengthening its franchise and recorded one of its strongest years across all its business verticals which include Loan Syndications and Global Capital Markets. We believe that the Mena and Turkey markets are maturing with multiple developments including an expanding investor base and a larger number of companies with appetite to raise capital, creating a thriving atmosphere for initial public offerings and other capital market fundraising activities.

“While maintaining our leadership position in the region, we will continue to broaden our geographical reach, diversify into other emerging and international markets and reaffirm our role as a regional leader in ESG issuances.” – TradeArabia News Service

