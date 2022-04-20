UAE - Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Menat (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has affirmed its position as a regional leader in global banking innovation.

Emirates NBD Group revealed its pioneering vision for the future of global banking at Expo 2020 Dubai. through its on-site presence ‘Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’, enabling millions of visitors from around the world to experience innovative and futuristic concept-driven banking exhibits that address future challenges.

Seamless banking

As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD supported the banking requirements of over 170 participating countries, their pavilion staff, Expo staff and visitors.

Visitors on site were supported by a strategically planned ATM and CDM network, and specially commissioned foreign exchange machines to easily exchange foreign currency for dirhams on location, offering them a smooth and hassle-free visit. In addition, the group’s on-ground banking kiosk catered to the requirements of pavilion staff residing at Expo Village.

In line with the group’s shared commitment with Expo 2020 Dubai to support start-ups and small and medium enterprises, Emirates NBD launched customised packages to help businesses leverage the significant opportunities presented by the mega-event.

Teaming up with Mastercard

Emirates NBD’s Expo 2020 Dubai Account was available for all entities registered on the Expo 2020 Dubai Online Marketplace – a powerful online gateway that enabled companies to find new opportunities globally, market their businesses and collaborate with the first World Expo in the region and its network of partners and suppliers.

Furthermore, the group joined hands with Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to create two exclusive new card programmes: Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card, a digital-first offering available via the dedicated 'Joyn from Emirates NBD' mobile App, and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card.

The limited-edition cards powered the Expo experience for over 20 million visitors including both tourists and residents, providing access to privileges, deals and discounts of up to 50% at more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness and entertainment touchpoints, along with access to exclusive Expo-related offers.

Shared commitment to values

As a leading UAE banking group, Emirates NBD played an instrumental role in representing Expo 2020 Dubai’s mission and values to the world through its several campaigns, programmes and initiatives.

The bank’s inspiring video campaign "People without limits", paid tribute to the power of the nation’s people. The centerpiece of the campaign was an Expo 2020 Dubai-themed brand film featuring the stories of four inspirational individuals as they each articulate their journey of struggle and success.

Emirates NBD also took the lead in demonstrating diversity and inclusion. Employees of determination and partners of Emirates NBD’s inclusion advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless opened gates of the Expo Sustainability Portal to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, the Group also supported Expo 2020’s Tolerance & Inclusivity Theme Week, in alignment with their pillar of inclusion.

Fitting tribute

With Expo taking place in the UAE’s 'Year of the 50th’, Emirates NBD also created a fitting tribute to the stellar achievements and progress of the nation over the past five decades: the UAE’s own constellation, launched in collaboration with Dubai Astronomy Group.

With a distinctive shape of the UAE map, The Emirates Constellation is formed by seven stars, representing the seven emirates of the UAE. The constellation was revealed to UAE citizens and residents at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Opportunity Forum on the evening of the UAE’s 50th national day.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD Group, said: “I am immensely proud that Emirates NBD, as a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, has successfully cemented its mark not only in the UAE and Middle East, but also on a historic global stage. The World Expo has demonstrated the strength of our vision and brand to the world, further sharpening our competitive edge as internationally acclaimed pioneers for the future of banking and confirming our Group’s position as a regional leader in global banking innovation.

New opportunities

“In addition to showcasing Emirates NBD's futuristic vision for the sector, our work supporting the banking requirements of over 170 exhibiting Country Pavilions has unlocked significant new opportunities to advance growth and prosperity for all. As the curtains close on this milestone event, we are firmly committed to raising the bar of unparalleled customer service, of benchmarks in the banking sector and of what's possible.

“We remain deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for his extraordinary vision and leadership that has propelled such tremendous advancement for our nation’s economy and created a legacy for generations to come.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).