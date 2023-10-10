Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Development Bank has invested AED 721 million ($196 million) in food security projects in the last two and a half years.

The bank, which allocated AED 30 billion to support 13,500 SMEs in five sectors, manufacturing, renewables, technology, healthcare and food security in April 2021, has so far invested AED 721 in food security.

Since 2021, when the UAE was ranked 42 in the world for food security, the country has been aiming to improve food security and rise to the top of the world ranking, with companies including UAE-based agtech Pure Harvest receiving hefty investments.

The UAE has also launched the COP28 Food and Agriculture Agenda ahead of the COP28 conference to provide a dedicated platform to discuss food security issues and the financing of food system innovations.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

