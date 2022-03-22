ArabFinance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) Listing Committee has approved the listing of increase in Commercial International Bank Egypt’s (CIB) (COMI) issued and paid-up capital, according to a statement.

The CIB previously approved raising its issued and paid-up capital to EGP 19.825 billion from EGP 19.702 billion by EGP 122.71 million distributed over 12.27 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

The capital increase is fully dedicated to the 12th tranche of the employee stock ownership program (ESOP).

The bank’s shares after the capital hike will be registered on the EGX’s database as of Tuesday, March 22nd.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country through more than 200 branches and units.

The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.