Commercial Bank of Dubai’s net profit rose 41.9% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 714 million ($194.39 million) in Q4 2023.

Total income reached AED 1.22 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up 11.92%, compared to AED 1.09 billion a year ago.

The lender’s net earnings rose 45.2% YoY to AED 2.65 billion ($721.49 million) in 2023, backed by strong loan growth.

Total income reached AED 4.94 billion, up 29.5% YoY, due to higher net interest income and improved fee and commission income, the lender said in a statement published on the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday.

However, the bank reported operating expenses of AED 1.23 billion due to higher investments in digitisation, business growth, risk management, regulatory compliance and governance. The cost-to-income ratio remained at 24.87%.

Net loans and advances reached AED 83.3 billion last year, rising 11.5% YoY.

Customer deposits rose 8.9% YoY to AED 88.3 billion, while total assets rose 11% YoY to AED 129 billion.

The bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio decreased to 6.46% last year, down from 6.73% in 2022.

CBD board proposed a cash dividend of 44.38 fils per share for 2023, the statement added.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )