SHANGHAI- China's central bank said on Thursday that it expects to reduce the number of high-risk banks to under 200 by 2025, as the country makes efforts to defuse financial risks and seek stability.

The number of banks categorised as high-risk by the People's Bank of China has fallen to 316 from the peak of 649 in the third quarter of 2019, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)



Reuters