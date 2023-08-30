The Gulf Bank on Wednesday announced the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) approval to increase its issued and paid-up capital by KD 26.1 million (USD 79.6 milion) through a public offering with rights issue of 260,869,565 new shares.

The offering will be at a nominal value of 100 fils, in addition to a share premium of 130 fils for each share, resulting in an increase in the bank's capital base by about KD 60 million, the bank said in a disclosure posted on the Boursa Kuwait's website.

The bank will disclose all details and procedures related to the share issue after obtaining all the required approvals from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), according to the disclosure.

The move will also lead to the enhancement of the bank's regulatory capital ratios, it added.

Established in 1960 and listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1984 with an authorized capital of around KD 486 million (around USD 1.4 billion), the Gulf Bank runs all banking activities.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).