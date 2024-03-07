The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has sold over $1 billion in the interbank market on March 7th to cover the import of essential commodities, including medicines, food, and fodders, suspended at the banks, four bankers told Asharq Business.

Another five officials noted that trading in the market is suspended on March 6th, awaiting for the stability of the Egyptian pound fluctuations against the US Dollar.

Earlier on March 6th, the CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the interest rates by 600 basis points (bps).

