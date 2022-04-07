The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided to include physicians, physiotherapists, and dentists from members of the Federation of Medical Professions Syndicates to benefit from the initiative for small companies issued by the bank in January 2016 at a declining 5% interest rate, without complying with the legal form or the minimum size of business.

The CBE directed banks in the local market to commit to using the facilities granted within the framework of the initiative to finance the investment costs for the purchase of medical devices and equipment while ensuring that they are used for their specified purpose.

It also indicated in a periodic book to banks that this comes in light of the importance of the health sector in Egypt, which is a top priority of the state, and to enhance the direction of the CBE in supporting the state to achieve its goals by providing distinguished job opportunities for doctors and providing financing for them to support their ability to open their own clinics and equip them with the necessary machines and equipment in coordination with the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority to benefit from their prices.

Furthermore, the CBE stressed the importance of the role of banks in providing electronic payment methods to funded doctors within the scope of this initiative to support digital transformation and financial inclusion.

