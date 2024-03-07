Egypt has now more than enough to pay its USD liabilities and it is overflowing, Asharq Business reported, citing Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdalla.

Abdalla added that all the recent decisions taken are just the beginning, and require integration between monetary policy and the real economy, indicating that the CBE has a clear plan to curb inflation.

He noted that the decision to raise interest aims to add value to the local currency, making it attractive for investments.

On February 6th, the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the interest rates by 600 basis points (bps) at its special meeting on March 6th.

Following the CBE's announcement, the Egyptian Pound breached the 50 mark against the US Dollar in trading at Egyptian banks.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).