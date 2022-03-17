The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has decided to raise its key policy interest rate by 25 basis points.

CBB’s key policy interest rate on the one-week deposit facility is raised from 1.00% to 1.25%, a statement said.

The CBB has also decided to raise the overnight deposit rate from 0.75% to 1.00%, the four-week deposit rate from 1.50% to 1.75%, and the lending rates from 2.25% to 2.50%.

