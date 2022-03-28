MANAMA: Shareholders of Bahrain National Holding (BNH), the parent company of Bahrain National Insurance (bni) and Bahrain National Life Assurance (bnl), have approved the board of directors’ recommendation to pay annual cash dividend of 30 per cent for the year 2021.

This compares to dividend of 22pc in 2020, said the company in a statement after the annual general meeting attended by shareholders, regulatory authorities, and key government bodies’ representatives online via Zoom video conferencing.

During the meeting, the shareholders approved the financial results for the year 2021, wherein the group reported a net profit of BD6.68 million, while the net profit attributable to the parent company was BD6.39m.

Group chairman Farooq Almoayyed said: “It is a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction to report that the group achieved another milestone, by registering a record profit of

BD6.68m. The group surpassed the 2020 net profit of BD5.21m by 28pc. We are pleased with the strong underwriting performance during a year where competition remained challenging.”

BNH group chief executive Sameer Alwazzan commented: “2021 was a remarkable year in terms of performance and returns.

This was despite the global coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economic growth. This is not a coincidental achievement, in fact it was made possible due to the sustained efforts of all board members, their well-placed decisions and the sincere efforts of all employees in providing best services and advanced products that commensurate with the expectations of the customers.

All group subsidiaries have also worked towards maintaining, developing, and growing their customer base and market-share.”

