RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s CEO, Rayan Fayez, has resigned due to his appointment in a new position at a semi-governmental body, according to a bourse filing.

Fayez, whose resignation was approved by the bank’s board of directors on March 9, will continue as a member of the board effective May 31, when he will have stood down from his CEO role.

“Any further developments related to the appointment of a new or acting CEO of the bank will be announced in due course,” the bank said.

