Riyadh – Banque Saudi Fransi has appointed Bader Hamad Alsalloom as the bank’s acting CEO.

Alsalloom, who is currently the Head of Wholesale Banking Group at the Saudi lender, will assume his position on 1 June 2022, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The new acting CEO will replace Rayan Mohammed Fayez, who resigned from his position as the bank’s Managing Director and CEO last March.

It is worth noting that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Banque Saudi Fransi logged net profits worth SAR 875 million, up 12.17% from SAR 780 million in Q1-21.

