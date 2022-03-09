Bahrain’s banking sector is edging closer to pre-pandemic profitability on the back of economic recovery fuelled by higher oil prices and increasing regional activity, says a new report.

Releasing a study titled ‘Bahrain Banking Sector 2022 Outlook: Edging Closer To Pre-Pandemic Profitability,’ S&P Global Ratings yesterday said increased mobility and improved business and consumer sentiment will support a recovery in the kingdom’s banking sector.

The ratings agency expects credit growth in the kingdom to pick up slightly to 5-6 per cent, supported by the economic recovery with national GDP likely to grow more than 3 per cent this year.

Noting the improving business and consumer sentiment, it however says certain sectors like real estate, tourism, and hospitality will take longer to recover.

“The Bahraini banking sector is set to benefit from expected interest rate hikes, assuming banks adopt a pragmatic approach by not reflecting the rate increase systematically where it could cause borrowers to default,” explained S&P Global Ratings financial institutions ratings associate Puneet Tuli.

“We expect some deterioration in Bahrain banks’ asset-quality indicators to come from deferred exposures once the Central Bank of Bahrain’s support measures are lifted and loans to companies in still-vulnerable sectors, including real estate, hospitality, and small-to-midsize enterprises, are reclassified.”

Mr Tuli believes that further deterioration in Bahrain banks’ asset-quality indicators will remain contained as the economy improves and corporate activity recovers.

Although its contribution to the overall funding profile is moderate, external debt could prove vulnerable to domestic or regional stresses.

S&P expect the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Bahraini banking system to be limited for now.

