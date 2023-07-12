LONDON: The Bank of England said on Wednesday it was continuing to work with Britain's finance ministry to ensure that depositors with small banks which run into problems - such as the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year - can access their money.

"In co-ordination with HM Treasury, the Bank is seeking to ensure that for small banks, which do not need to hold additional resources to meet the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, there are resolution options that improve continuity of access to deposits and so outcomes for depositors," the BoE said.

The BoE has previously said it is considering "improvements" to the mechanism under which depositors can recover their money.

The British central bank oversaw a private sale of SVB UK to HSBC in March to protect deposits without taxpayer support, but only after a chaotic few days sparked by the collapse of the U.S. parent bank.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee said it would "draw lessons" from the recent stresses in parts of the global banking system which underlined the importance of "maintaining robust macroprudential, regulatory and supervisory standards."

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)