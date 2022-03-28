MANAMA: Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has closed a $50 million two-year bilateral loan facility. The facility, which will be used for general funding purposes, was arranged by Bank Muscat.

This follows the successful closure of a $150m 2-year club loan facility in October 2021 which was signed with Bank ABC, Emirates NBD and Mashreq Bank.

Marking the successful conclusion of the transaction, BBK Group chief executive Dr AbdulRahman Ali Saif said, “BBK is pleased to have worked with one of its key regional relationship banks; Bank Muscat, on this transaction. The facility reflects BBK’s sound financial standing and its strategy to diversify its funding mix to support its overall growth.

“This facility gives us more strength to enhance our position as a leading financial institution in terms of operation and performance, and to provide our clients with a variety of financing services. It also enables us to enhance our role in supporting the national economy and the numerous development projects announced by the government.”

BBK recently published its full year 2021 financial results reporting growth in net profit attributable to the owners of the bank of 2.1 per cent to BD53.1m.

