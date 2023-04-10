Muscat: In line with its pioneering role in Corporate Social Responsibility and community service, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, has announced its support for the Fak Kurba initiative, organised by the Omani Lawyers Association in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and the Council of Administrative Affairs of the Judiciary.

Bank Muscat is keen to extend its support to this important initiative so as to contribute to reuniting citizens with their families on the occasion of Eid al Fitr. For this year, the bank supported 211 citizens who were convicted for failing to clear financial obligations.

Bank Muscat is participating for the 6th consecutive year to support the Fak Kurba initiative, which works under the motto, “Because we believe that people deserve a second chance.” The bank has helped secure the release of 1,297 cases to date. The Fak Kurba initiative is implemented through the voluntary efforts of the Omani Lawyers Association. The initiative has contributed to resolving many cases and succeeded in bringing joy and happiness to many Omani families. It aims to enhance awareness of the importance of community bonding and it is working since its start to transform this initiative into a sustainable project that runs throughout the year.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Bin Ibrahim Al-Zadjali, the supervisor of Fak Kurba, expressed his happiness to start the 10th edition of the FakKurba initiative for this year, which was launched recently under the patronage of Sayyed Mohammed bin Sultan Al Busaidi, Chairman for the Supreme Judicial Council.

He expressed his happiness as well for the continuous support Bank Muscat has extended to this initiative. He said: “The bank has contributed this year to resolve 211 cases. The support of individuals and institutions is an essential pillar for the continuity of this noble initiative. This cooperation confirms the values of solidarity and cooperation to help those in need and relieve their distress. I would like to extend my appreciation to all contributors, who proved their eagerness to participate in this cause year after year.”

Hamza Abbas Al Ajmi, Deputy General Manager – Credit, Bank Muscat, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Omani Lawyers Association and all others involved with the project.

He said: “Bank Muscat pays great attention to participating and implementing different CSR initiatives. The Fak Kurba initiative is an important programme that extends help to reunite many citizens around the Sultanate with their families during the Holy Month. We are pleased to participate in Fak Kurba for the 6th consecutive year. The bank has helped 1,297 cases to date and it will continue supporting such initiatives and programmes, for the greater good of the community. Bank Muscat is proud to be a leading institution in the field of social responsibility in the Sultanate and will continue to support the community in different endeavours. We wish all success to this initiative and the Oman Lawyers Association.”

Enhancing community partnership and cooperation is an essential step that Bank Muscat has been working to achieve for the past four decades as part of its aim to establish a culture of Corporate Social Responsibility. The bank focuses on different fields including the economy, education, social development, environment and sports through its initiatives and programmes. The bank is also keen to enhance cooperation with various associations and institutions that focus on supporting the community.

