MANAMA: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation) shareholders have approved the recommendation to distribute a dividend of $31 million, approximately 30 per cent of the group’s annual profits, ensuring that the group retains sufficient equity to drive future growth without depleting its capital ratios.

The announcement follows the annual general meeting of the bank held virtually which reflected on its remarkable performance in 2021.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved, amongst other resolutions, the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $100m, underpinned by excellent revenue growth and normalised ECL charges.

In addition to the AGM, the bank held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) both chaired by the chairman Saddek El Kaber.

During the EGM, Bank ABC obtained the shareholders’ approval for an issuance of $390m AT1 securities, which will increase the bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 130 basis points, taking it back above 17pc.

Additionally, the bank obtained the shareholders’ approval to increase its authorised share capital from $3.5bn to $4.5bn, which will provide for any capital actions necessary to support future growth.

Another key outcome of the AGM was the election and appointment of the members for the group’s board of directors on its 14th term for three years.

Mr El Kaber said: “As we welcome the new board of the Bank and we thank the outgoing board for its achievements, we also celebrate the bank’s robust results, with a net profit of $100m, which demonstrate the strength and resilience of our ambitious strategy.

Moreover, our solid balance sheet and prudent and disciplined governance and risk management approach, together with our investments in building a digitally driven ‘Bank of the future’ and our historic acquisition in Egypt, position us well for significant further growth in 2022.”

