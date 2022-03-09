Bahrain’s banking sector is set to benefit from the expected interest rate hikes and overall credit expansion on the back of an improving economic climate.

The economy of the GCC’s smallest oil producer should continue to recover in 2022 thanks to higher oil prices and increasing regional economic activity, said S&P Global.

In on outlook on, the ratings agency said it expects bank credit growth to pick up slightly to 5 percent-6 percent, supported by the economic recovery and improving business and consumer sentiment.

"The improvement in the economy and corporate activity should prevent further deterioration of banks' asset-quality indicators. We expect some deterioration to come from deferred exposures once the Central Bank of Bahrain's support measures are lifted and loans to companies in still-vulnerable sectors, including real estate, hospitality, and small-to-midsize enterprises, are reclassified," it said.

In addition, corporate lending growth may remain muted due to lower spending by the government, it added.

The Bahraini banking sector is set to benefit from expected interest rate hikes, assuming banks adopt a pragmatic approach by not reflecting the rate increase systematically where it could cause borrowers to default.

Although its contribution to the overall funding profile is moderate, external debt could prove vulnerable to domestic or regional stresses, it added. The Bahrain’s retail banking system operates with a substantial net external debt position--13.7 percent of systemwide domestic loans at year-end 2021. However, a large portion of the banking sector's external funding is from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and "we expect it to be rolled over".

While S&P Global expects the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Bahraini banking system to be limited for now, there could be increased risk aversion among investors.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

