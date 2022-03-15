MANAMA: Bahrain will be hosting the Arab Household Savings Conference 2022 at the end of this month, attracting 25 speakers from heads and officials of digital banks, asset managers, insurance companies, wealth management providers, fintech businesses, financial analysts, and global economic institutions, who will speak in seven specialised sessions on the importance of financial resilience, and the best vehicles for household savings and asset accumulation.

The one-of-a-kind event addresses financial literacy, financial inclusion, digital finance, and household savings across the Mena region.

“The conference will feature a discussion around building a regional household savings index, and ways to embed fiscal savings policies to serve national economies,” said Ebrahim K. Ebrahim, chairman of the conference and chief executive of Fintech Robos, the conference organiser.

“Surveys by reputed firms show that at least one-third of Mena residents do not save any money, that two-thirds do not save enough or save on a regular basis, and that almost 80pc of residents do not feel secure about their financial future,” he added.

The conference shall be addressing these issues by organising seven specialised discussion panels titled: the role of financial literacy in households’ financial decisions; are monetary easing and lower interest rates hurting savers?; the role of governments in protecting workers from income shocks; digitising finance and financial inclusion; towards building a regional household savings index; how to build a successful investment portfolio; and wealth transfer: multi-generational wealth planning.

Mr Ebrahim further said that the event will explore the horizon for digital savings solutions that allow people in the Arab world to swiftly adapt a savings mindset.

Key amongst the conference speakers are Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Skybridge; Cristobal Ridao-Cano, lead cconomist for jobs and social protection at the World Bank; Elena Miteva, principal economist for financial and enterprise affairs at the OECD; Ahmed Al Hayki, assistant under-secretary for labour affairs at the Labour and Social Development Ministry; AbdelKadir Al Shehabi, chairman of the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions; Amal Mubarak, acting director of beneficiaries services at the Social Insurance Organisation; Dr Jarmo Kotilaine, chief planning and monitoring officer at Tamkeen and William Tohmé, senior regional head for Mena at the CFA Institute.

“Alongside the annual Arab Pensions Conference, we hope the household savings conference will contribute to powering the lively discussion that we have started in recent years to address the importance of financial literacy, household financial planning and pension savings,” added Mr Ebrahim.

