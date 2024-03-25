Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments (ASPI) recorded an 81.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2023, amounting to EGP 40.699 million, compared to EGP 22.377 million, the firm disclosed.

Consolidated operating revenues grew to EGP 309.081 million last year from EGP 176.942 million a year earlier.

In terms of standalone financials, the firm logged EGP 3.526 million in net profits after tax in 2023, down from EGP 10.757 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues dropped to EGP 26.926 million from EGP 69.726 million.

Aspire Capital Holding, formerly known as Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investment, is an Egypt-based company that operates in the financial services sector.

