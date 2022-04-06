Riyadh – Mubasher: Alinma Tokio Marine Company has renewed an insurance agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Group for one year starting from 1 April 2022.

The deal, which covers a number of general insurance products, is valued at SAR 30.52 million representing total insurance premiums that exceed 5% of Alinma Tokio's revenues in 2022, according to a recent bourse filing.

The company expects a positive financial impact of the contract for 2022 income statements.

Last year, the two parties renewed an insurance agreement at a value of SAR 34.04 million.

