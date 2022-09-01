Mastercard and Ajman Bank are launching the world’s first Touch Card, an accessible payment card that will allow blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate payments and distinguish between their cards.

There are few effective ways for those who are blind or who have reduced vision to quickly determine whether they're holding a credit, debit, or prepaid card, particularly as more cards move to flat designs without embossed names and numbers.

Mastercard is addressing this challenge with a simple innovation and has introduced a system of notches on the side of the card to help consumers use the right card, the right way.

Inclusion is integral

“At Ajman Bank inclusion is an integral aspect of our corporate culture and social responsibility. Innovation has the power to change the world for the better. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to be the first movers to help drive this innovative solution that will help us to respond to everyone’s needs. For visually impaired customers, selecting the right card can very often be a challenging experience.

“Touch Card allows consumers to quickly distinguish which card they are using through the three distinct notches. We’ve always appreciated Mastercard’s vision for thinking of new ways to innovate and do things differently to serve more people,” said Mohamed Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Ajman Bank.

Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development said: “Accessibility is a human right and this latest initiative by Mastercard will open new possibilities for the inclusion of individuals with visual impairment into the digital economy. Ajman Bank’s collaboration with Mastercard will make daily life easier for a lot of people. It aligns with UAE’s social and community goals to promote an inclusive environment for everyone by tapping into the infinite power and potential of technology to enrich people’s wellbeing regardless of their capabilities.

Digital future

“It is our firm belief that no one should be left behind in our quest for a digital future. Thanks to the power of innovation, we are driving financial inclusion and access to digital services by connecting everyone to the digital economy.

“The world is being changed for the better by early adopters, and it is our honour to join hands with Ajman Bank to design a rewarding solution that simplifies life for people in the UAE who are blind or partially sighted,” said Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard.

The Touch Card has been designed to work with point-of-sale terminals and ATMs, ensuring they can be deployed at scale - the credit cards have a squarish notch; debit cards have a rounded notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch. As well as blind and partially sighted consumers, anyone in a low-light environment or reaching into a wallet or purse one-handed can benefit from the Touch Card design.

