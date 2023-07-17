Ajman Bank has appointed a new CEO following the resignation of Mohamed Amiri, which was announced last week.

The bank’s board appointed Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Alkhalfawi, who will start his duties on 1st September, a bourse filing said, following reports last week that a veteran First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) banker was to head up the northern emirates-based lender.

Bloomberg reported that Al Khalfawi had resigned from FAB, the UAE’s largest lender, to take up the post at Ajman Bank.

He joined FAB in 2008, according to a report from UAE government news agency WAM and was appointed as CEO of FAB’s Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) branch in 2022, in addition to his work as head of global banking UAE and global head of government, sovereigns and public sector.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

