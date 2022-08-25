Egypt - Central Bank of Egypt Acting Governor Hassan Abdalla has appointed Hisham Ezz Al-Arab, the former president of the Commercial International Bank (CIB), and Mohamed Naguib, the former head of the saib Bank, as his advisors.

This came during a meeting held by Abdalla on Wednesday with the current leaders of banks operating in the Egyptian market and several former leaders.

Ezz Al-Arab held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Commercial International Bank and Managing Director from 2001 until October 22, 2020.

