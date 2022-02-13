A Bahraini reality TV show is proving a big hit.

Biban was launched as part of Al Amal Projects, the investment arm of the Hope Fund, an entrepreneurship training programme designed to empower early-stage online business founders to take their businesses to their desired destination.

Aired on Bahrain TV and through Arabic streaming platform Shahid, the show has ranked first among popular programmes.

Biban highlights 12 promising businesses, carefully selected from hundreds of applicants based on their traction and growth potential, and showcases the calibre of ambitious business owners and investment opportunities across Bahrain.

Their innovative ideas are assessed by a panel of business figures, who evaluate the feasibility of the projects before taking a decision to invest.

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister and Hope Fund chairman Aymen Almoayed stressed the importance of initiatives aimed to provide a positive and fertile environment to support Bahraini youth and harness their entrepreneurial start-ups.

“Investing in youth is tantamount to investing in the nation and its future,” the minister said.

