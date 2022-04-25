The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 83% to BD1.255 billion ($3.3 billion) during first quarter 2022, compared to BD684 million for the same quarter of the previous year, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 74% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 26%, according to the iGA’s foreign trade report of first quarter 2022, which encompasses data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD217 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US was second with BD207 million and Italy third with BD92 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during first quarter 2022 with BD496 million, Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was second with a value of BD168 million, and aluminium wires (not alloyed) third with BD64 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by 14% to reach BD159 million first quarter 2022, compared to BD185 million for the same quarter of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 87% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 13%. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD45 million, the United Arab Emirates second with BD33 million, and Singapore third with BD26 million.

Turbo-jets of a thrust emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD13 million, parts for aircraft engines came in second place with BD10 million, and apparatus for wrist watches control came third with BD8 million.

The value of imports increased by 4%, reaching BD1.363 billion during first quarter 2022 compared to BD1.312 billion for the same quarter the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 69% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 31%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD214 million, Brazil was second with BD130 million, and Australia was third with BD118 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD135 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD111 million, and four-wheel drive cars third with BD32 million.

The trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, it amounted to (51 million dinars), recording a surplus in the value of the trade balance in first quarter 2022 compared to it in the same quarter of the previous year, which amounted to (442 million dinars), recording a deficit in the value of the trade balance, which It reduced it by 111%.

