The precautionary quarantine period in Bahrain will be seven days from the date of infection for individuals that hold a green shield on the BeAware Bahrain application from tomorrow.

This was announced by the National Taskforce for Combating Covid-19 following approval by the Government Executive Committee, which met yesterday.

Green shield holders can exit quarantine after seven days without taking a PCR test, it said. Individuals who are unvaccinated, or hold either a yellow or red shield on the BeAware Bahrain app, must quarantine for 10 days from the date of infection and can exit quarantine after 10 days without taking a PCR test.

The task force also announced an update to the precautionary quarantine protocol for travellers entering Bahrain through all ports of arrival. Individuals holding a yellow or red shield on the BeAware app and unvaccinated travellers will need to quarantine for seven days. Travellers who hold a green shield are not required to quarantine.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).