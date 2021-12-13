MANAMA: Bank deposits in Bahrain increased by 4.7 per cent and loans by 3.5pc during the period from January to October when compared to the same period of the previous year, shows the latest data from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The banking sector maintained on average capital adequacy ratio of 20pc, higher than the level required by Basel 3 Standard.

Point of Sales (POS) data showed an increase of 60.3pc in the number of transactions during the three months from August to October 2021 to 35.4m (68.9pc of them contactless) when compared to the same period in 2020.

The total value of POS transactions totalled BD866.4m (42.2pc contactless), an increase of 43.4pc compared with the same period in 2020.

Quoting ratings agency Moody’s, GDN reported last week that higher oil prices and relaxation of travel and lockdown measures are supporting recovery in the GCC region’s non-oil economy where banks do most of their business.

A statement yesterday after the CBB board’s fifth meeting of the year, chaired by Hassan Al Jalahma, said the 2022 budget was approved.

The board also lauded the economic recovery plan recently approved by the Cabinet, which also covers the financial sector strategy.

The role of the financial sector will be key in providing the necessary funding for the development projects outlined in the plan.

The board also expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the banking sector over the last two years by providing support and assistance to reduce debt burdens on individuals and companies, and stressed the importance of continuing co-operation between the CBB and the sector to facilitate the implementation of the Financial Sector Strategy and to support economic sectors in the coming period.

Developments in the financial sector for the second half of 2021 in light of the recovery in economic activities, were also reviewed.

The recent revision by S&P on the rating of Bahrain, which changed the outlook from negative to stable with a sovereign credit rating of B+, has been welcomed by the CBB board.

This change in outlook reflects the measures taken by the government to address the budget deficit and the introduction of the new Fiscal Balance Programme, it noted.

The positive development reflects an improvement in the economic and financial indicators of the kingdom during the year, the statement said.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).