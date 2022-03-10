ABU DHABI: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new route from Abu Dhabi to Mattala, Sri Lanka, to introduce a new segment of travel by adding its first destination to South Asia.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented, "Sri Lanka is an exciting destination that has everything; beautiful beaches, a diverse cultural heritage, historical sites dating back 1000s of years and even a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site. It is truly a must-see travel destination.

D. V. Chanaka, Sri Lankan State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, said, "With Wizz Air's low airfare rates, we also anticipate the Sri Lankan employee market in UAE to vastly benefit from travel between the two regions which is expected to be extremely economical.

"Further, the tourism sector in Sri Lanka will vastly grow with short and long-stay tourists arriving at the island while increasing connectivity between cities and other airlines around Wizz Air schedules. I am positive that the route will succeed and wish Wizz Air a successful air operation here in Sri Lanka."

The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.