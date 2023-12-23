Low-budget carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has significantly expanded the size of its workforce this year amid a capacity expansion fuelled by growing travel demand.

The airline, co-owned by government-backed holding firm ADQ, reported that 2023 has been a “record-breaking year”, citing that it has more than doubled both the number of flights operated and passengers carried.

“The airline has grown in headcount by 100% in 2023, supporting local jobs,” it said in a statement.

The carrier did not disclose the actual size of its staff or the number of workers it has recruited this year.

Latest online job listings, however, show that the airline is still in search for additional staff to support its operations in Abu Dhabi, with vacancies advertised for crew controller, aviation security junior manager and direct entry captain, among others.

The airline is a joint venture established between ADQ and London-listed Wizz Air Holdings.

It currently operates flights to 40 destinations in 27 different countries from Abu Dhabi.

So far this year, the airline operated more than 15,000 flights and carried 3 million passengers. It has also added four new A321 aircraft, taking its total fleet to 12 jets.

