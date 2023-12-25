Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, said 2023 had been a record-breaking year for the carrier, as it more than doubled both the number of flights and passengers carried, with a completion rate of 99.6%.

Announcing its operational results for 2023, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said it had operated more than 15,000 flights, carrying three million passengers, with more than 1.5 million point-to-point passengers to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

A joint venture between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings, the airline continues to play a key role in supporting innovation, resilience and integration of the capital’s culture and tourism sectors to share the emirate with the world and enrich lives.

The airline supports the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s target to reach 24 million visitors for 2023, and promote the Emirate as a year-round tourism destination that visitors can discover at their own pace, said a statement from WizzAir.

The airline is also supporting the development of the UAE’s tourism sector, in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

It is constantly developing the UAE network and currently flies to a total of 40 destinations in 27 different countries from Abu Dhabi. It has introduced a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with the country’s socio-economic vision with recent expansions into Central Asia, North Africa, the Middle East and Europe allowing for self-connecting travel across the wider Wizz Air network via Abu Dhabi.

The airline solidified its position as the second-largest carrier in Abu Dhabi.

In 2023, the ultra-low fare national airline added four new A321 aircraft, taking the total fleet to 12 aircraft, and increased its seat capacity by 135% to 3.7 million seats on sale. The airline has grown in headcount by 100% in 2023, supporting local jobs.

It said that it has invested in the latest technologically advanced aircraft and worked collaboratively with partners, regulators, and stakeholders to lead the charge towards more sustainable air travel.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We are very proud of all our achievements in this record-breaking year and we are delighted to continue building upon on our incredible year-on-year growth.

“In 2023, we operated more than 15,000 flights, unlocked 3.7 million affordable travel opportunities and carried three million point-to-point passengers. We would like to thank our passengers that travelled with us, and we reaffirm our commitment to connecting people to create great memories next year and beyond, at the lowest fares possible.

“Our phenomenal results this year reflect our commitment to delivering travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone and accelerating the growth of Abu Dhabi as one of the best destinations in the world for tourism. We are excited for 2024, and we look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).