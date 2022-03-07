Budget carrier flydubai swung to a net profit in 2021 from a year-earlier loss after passenger numbers surged nearly 80 percent year-on-year amid a recovery in the air travel industry.

Total annual profit for the year reached 841 million dirhams ($229 million), compared to a loss of 712.6 million dirhams in 2020, the low-cost airline said on Monday.

Revenue for the period jumped to 5.3 billion dirhams from 2.8 billion dirhams in the previous year.

The airline, which grounded its commercial passenger aircraft at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, has gradually restored its network and operated a total of 48,554 flights to 90 destinations in 50 countries last year.

It transported a total of 5.6 million passengers, an increase of 76 percent compared to 2020.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

