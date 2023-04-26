UAE - Air India on Wednesday announced additional flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai as part of the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up the frequency to operate up to 10 daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023. Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6 daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights each day to Dubai from the two Indian cities.

The flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, allowing Air India’s customers to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures as per their preferences.

The airline said this optimisation of Air India’s flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.

Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats) on most daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of the flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

*The exact time of departure of some flights may vary on some days of the week

