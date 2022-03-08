Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched new seasonal routes to Santorini, Greece, and Salalah, Oman, said a press statement on Tuesday.

To capitalise on the increasing demand for travel, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering 20 per cent discount on selected flights from Abu Dhabi until the end of September with bookings made between March 8 and 9.

Flights to Santorini start from June 3 on Monday and Friday and flights to Salalah start on April 29 on Monday and Saturday with fares starting as low as Dh179.

The promotion allows travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Salalah (Oman), Yerevan (Armenia), Santorini (Greece) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

“We welcome the further easing of travel restrictions around the world. Travellers can enjoy 20 per cent off our attractive destinations with fantastic ultra-low-fare prices encouraging exploration,” Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said:

Starting March 17, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will increase capacity on routes to Tel Aviv, Israel with five flights per week from Abu Dhabi. In addition, flights to Manama, Bahrain and Muscat, Oman have changed to a more convenient schedule to stimulate demand.

The removal of PCR test requirements has made travel simpler again with the easing of restrictions allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

