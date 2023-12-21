UAE's airports witnessed a 15% increase in air traffic during the 28th Conference of the Parties or COP28 (November 30-December 12) held at Expo City Dubai, a top General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) official said.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said that Al Maktoum International Airport recorded the highest number of scheduled and unscheduled flights, such as private jets and business jets, on the first day (November 30) of the conference. This day witnessed the highest daily air traffic rate in the history of civil aviation in the UAE, with 2,848 flights.

He added that the GCAA started preparing to host this significant international event early in coordination with all its strategic partners. They organised meetings and daily communication sessions to discuss plans, improve air navigation management systems to handle the expected increase and conduct simulation exercises.

This was especially crucial as the conference coincided with the peak tourism season during this time of the year, he said.

Al Suwaidi said that the committees responsible for aviation and airports developed necessary contingency plans to deal with the expected increase in air traffic during COP28. They launched a dedicated electronic platform to control air traffic and closely monitor incoming flights in continuous coordination with air traffic administrations in neighbouring countries.

He emphasised that the UAE aviation sector, thanks to the efforts of all strategic partners, ensured the smooth and safe arrival and departure of all conference delegates. .

