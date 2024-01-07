The UAE carrier flydubai on Saturday said it has completed C-checks on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in the past two years and is open to carrying out any further inspections if required.

This comes as Alaska Airlines on Saturday grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft as a precautionary measure after a cabin panel blowout forced one of its flights to make an emergency landing. The US-based carrier said each aircraft will return to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections which will take place in the next few days.

In aviation, C-checks are part of the “heavy maintenance” of the aircraft which usually happen between 18 months to 2 years. This inspection is usually carried out at a special facility, and can carry on for up to 2 weeks.

The Dubai-headquartered carrier said that it is operating 737 MAX 9 planes that have a “different configuration”.

“We are aware of the latest reports. The three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in our fleet, which have completed their C-checks in the last 24 months, have a different configuration with mid-aft cabin exits. We will follow any guidance issued by Boeing once more information is available including carrying any further inspections if required,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Scheduled flights globally in January 2024 on the MAX 9 prior to Alaska Airlines announcement:

Airline Flights United Airlines 7,951 Alaska Airlines 5,082 Copa 2,603 Aeromexico 2,437 Turkish Airlines 654 Icelandair 414 Flydubai 342 AirCompany 46 Total 19,529

Source: Cirium

Flydubai operates 29 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, including three MAX 9. Thirteen Boeing 737 MAX aircraft joined its fleet last year.

On December 28, the US planemaker Boeing asked airlines to inspect MAX 737 aeroplanes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage. Boeing discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with a nut that was not properly tightened.

The Dubai-based carrier placed its first wide-body order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the Dubai Airshow, diversifying its current fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft.

