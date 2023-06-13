Turkish Technic, one of the world’s leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers, has recently signed another base maintenance agreement with Emirates, the largest Boeing 777 fleet operator in the world.

This agreement will serve as an extension to the initial base maintenance annex signed in April 2023, which covered five Emirates Boeing 777s.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Turkish Technic will perform base maintenance services for further seventeen (17) Boeing 777 aircraft in Emirates’ fleet. The base maintenance operations for the first aircraft under scope of this agreement will commence in July 2023.

Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: ‘‘We are delighted to strengthen the partnership between Turkish Technic and Emirates. Building on the success of the initial base maintenance annex we signed in April, this new agreement not only reflects Emirates' confidence in our services but also highlights our jointly shared commitment to excellence. As a leading MRO provider in the aviation industry, we are glad to work closely with Emirates to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability for their Boeing 777 fleet.”

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).