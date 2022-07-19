The revenues of the TUNISAIR company have increased 175% during the first half of 2022, to 512 million dinars (MD), with average revenue and market share, according to the financial statements of the company, published Monday by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

The second quarter of 2022 saw a resumption of activity with an improvement in supply compared to the same period of 2021, as the number of seats offered has evolved by 142%.

Demand has increased 176% in terms of the number of passengers carried and 172% in terms of Passengers in Kilometres Travelled (PKT).

The load factor has gained 8 points compared to the second quarter of 2022, according to the same source, and this same trend was recorded throughout the first half of 2022.

Fleet punctuality (departures within 15 minutes of the scheduled time) remained at 55% of flights.

Tunisair's financial charges have decreased by 20% during the first half of the year following the restructuring of some debts.

