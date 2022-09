ABU DHABI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said Tuesday that the glider crash that took place on Sunday in Margham-Dubai was not within the premises of the Skydive Club, adding that the incident has nothing to do with the Club or its facilities or operations.

In a clarification issued today the GCAA said the investigations are still underway to identify the causes behind the incident.

GCAA extended its sincere condolences to the family of the pilot who died in the incident.