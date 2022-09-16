UAE - Sharjah Airport said it has received recognition under ACI’s Airports Customer Experience Accreditation Program, securing its leading position among eight top airports in the Middle East that possess this accreditation.

The airport received this accreditation after it met the requirements for the first level of the programme, which is designed to offer a comprehensive overview of customer experience management at airports.

This endorsement is a testament to the thorough system Sharjah Airport maintains to guarantee customer satisfaction, in addition to its numerous initiatives, like the "Because We Care..." programme, said the statement from Sharjah Airport.

It is aimed at increasing customer participation by presenting their suggestions, expectations, and initiatives to enact change or implement an innovative idea that they feel is important within the airport's operations.

Reiterating the authority’s commitment to provide a safe and smooth travel experience to travellers, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: "We prioritise the customer experience in all of the airport's operations and tasks as we put their satisfaction at the heart of all our plans and goals. The airport offers communication channels with passengers in order to find out their requirements and expectations, and then regularly evaluates their experience by gauging their degree of satisfaction."

"We welcome the certification as an endorsement of Sharjah Airport’s commitment to provide the highest standards of quality and luxury in line with our strategic goals to enhance customer experience," he added.

Al Midfa received the award during the Customer Experience Global Summit, which was sponsored by ACI and held in Kraków, Poland, in addition to receiving the award for ‘Best Airport’ in providing distinguished service to customers in the Middle East in the five to 15 million passenger per year category which was announced in March.

The airport provides several innovative services to customers, including self-service travel, smart gates, and smart information desk, to enhance their overall experiences, he stated.

Additionally, the airport also made available various platforms for seeking suggestions, complaints, and feedback from customers, including through surveys, e-mails and smartphone app, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).