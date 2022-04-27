Sharjah Airport on Tuesday said it handled over three million passengers during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.3 million travellers in the same corresponding period, reflecting an increase of 119.2%.

In a statement, the airport said the aircraft movement also rose during the January-March quarter as the number of flights surged 89% to 21,336 from 11,279 in the same quarter last year.

In terms of cargo movement, the airport recorded more than 39,566 tonnes during the first three months of this year, reflecting an increase of 26.39% compared to last year, with 14.457 thousand tonnes in March alone.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, said the ease of international travel restrictions as well as the gradual recovery from Covid-19, allowed airlines to resume their previously suspended flights, resulting in improved growth rates.

“This is also in line with the Sharjah Airport’s commitment to providing the highest levels of safety and security for customers during the pandemic, making travelling from and to the city of Sharjah a safe and enjoyable experience,” he said.

“Sharjah Airport has been successful in gaining the trust of passengers due to its expansion and innovative strategies, as well as promoting its partnerships by attracting new airline and cargo companies. This approach fits with our vision of being one of the best five airports in the region, promising an exceptional travel experience and leading services,” Al Midfa added.

Furthermore, the Sharjah Airport continued to provide customers with the most innovative and modern services, while ensuring their safety and security, during the first quarter of this year. In addition, the airport recently received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ award in the 5 to 15 million Passenger Per Year category, as well as the Airports Council International (ACI)’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ accreditation.

