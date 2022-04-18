Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued an index for the classification of air carriers and airports based on the number of complaints submitted by travelers to the authority during the month of March 2022.



GACA revealed the total complaints filed by passengers on air carriers during the month of March, amounted to (355) complaints.

In the index monitored Saudi Arabian Airlines came as the least airline company with complaints, totaling (13) complaints per 100,000 passengers and a timely complaint processing rate reaching 95%, while Flyadeal came in second, with 14 complaints per 100,000 passengers with a timely complaint handling rate of 89%. Meanwhile, Flynas came in third, with 16 complaints per 100,000, with a timely complaint handling rate of 83%.



The most common complaint was about refunding the value of tickets, which came in first, followed by cancellation of flights, followed by denied boarding.



GACA explained that the index for rating airports for the month of March indicated that Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport was the lowest airports in terms of complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 0.3 per 100,000 passengers, in the index of international airports in which the number of passengers exceeds 6 Millions annually, with 2 complaints and a timely complaint processing rate of 100%.

Abha International Airport also was the lowest airports in terms of complaints submitted to the authority in the index of international airports where the number of passengers is below 6 million annually, at a rate of 2% For every 100,000 passengers, 3 complaints and a timely complaint processing rate of 100%.

Finally, the indicator for domestic airports, Al Baha Airport was the lowest airport in terms of complaints submitted to the authority, with a rate of 6% for every 100 thousand passengers with one complaint and a timely complaint processing rate. I reached 100%.



GACA explained that the issuance of the monthly report for the classification of air carriers and airports service providers (in terms of complaints submitted to the authority), aims to provide information to travelers about the performance of air carriers and airports in resolving their customers' complaints.

This to enable travelers to choose the appropriate service provider, in addition to enhance transparency and demonstrate GAVA’s credibility and keenness on travelers’ complaints, and stimulating fair competition between air transport service providers and airports to develop and improve services.



It is worth noting that GACA has provided multiple communication channels around the clock to ensure interaction with travelers and airport goers through the following communication channels: the unified call center (8001168888), the (WhatsApp) service via the number 0115253333, social media accounts, e-mail, and the website

The authority receives complaints through those channels that varied between issuing boarding passes, dealing with employees, serving people with disabilities and limited and others.



While support its success partners from all airports, GACA has prepared a booklet that includes instructions on how to deal with passenger complaints at airports, and circulated it to airport operators, as it specifies controls and service level agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries, in addition to training employees of national airlines and ground service providers who have a direct relationship with the travelers must abide by the Executive Regulations to protect the rights of customers, through workshops held from time to time.