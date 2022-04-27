RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that it has taken a number of direct measures to deal with the changes that it had noticed in the price patterns of domestic air travel tickets.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, GACA stated that it had recently noticed a change in the pattern of prices for some categories of air tickets, and had followed with utmost keenness on the news being circulated about changes in the prices of domestic air tickets.



In its capacity as the regulator of the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom, GACA said that it has taken a package of direct measures, which will result in a review of the air transport pricing structure as well as an increase in the seat capacity and the number of flights.



With adoption of these measures, GACA noted that it aims to ensure appropriate and reasonable prices for travelers and enhance competitiveness in the air transport sector. The authority also stressed that it is committed to the principle of passenger rights and their protection as its top priority.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).