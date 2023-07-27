Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has announced its participation in the 2023 Hankook London ePrix, the final race of season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, taking place on July 29 and 30 at ExCel London, UK.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy Saudia's innovative and digital 'Discover E-Zone' located in the Allianz Fan Village.

As the Official Airline Partner of the all-electric series, Saudia has already welcomed close to 10,000 visitors to its activation booths in Jakarta and Rome, where the two previous races took place. Saudia's presence at the London E-Prix further emphasises the airline's partnership with Formula E, with innovation and sustainability at its heart.

The 'Discover E-Zone’ is in line with the airline’s and Formula E’s common efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Designed using AirClad technology, the stand boasts a reusable main structure and employs lightweight, sustainable materials to minimise its environment impact. This innovative design allows for the stand to be easily disassembled, and can be transported from one city to another.

Formula E champion and Saudia ambassador for the 2023 season Stoffel Vandoorne, will be present at the stand to meet the fans, delivering an unforgettable experience at part of Saudia's ‘Take your Seat’ campaign.

Saudia Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said: "We are excited to be part of the thrilling Hankook London E-Prix and to welcome guests to the 'Discover E-Zone'. We look forward to engaging with fans, showcasing our dedication to the sport, and offering them an unforgettable journey as they enjoy the final race of this incredible championship season."

Saudia and Formula E’s partnership come as part of a series of sustainability and innovation -focused investments, such as the purchase of 100 Lilium electric jets, the 39 fuel-efficient Boeing Dreamliners, and recent delivery of A321neo aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).