National carrier Saudi Airlines (Saudia) has launched its first direct and regular flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Birmingham International Airport in the UK. This comes as part of the kingdom's Air Connectivity Programme.

This is a significant step in Saudia's strategy of expanding its international network and strengthening connections between the Kingdom and the rest of the world, said a statement from the airline.

The inaugural Saudia flight took off to Birmingham from King Abdulaziz International Airport following a brief ceremony at Al Fursan International Lounge to celebrate the launch.

It was attended by the British Consul General to the Kingdom, Cecille El Beleidi, as well as officials from the Air Connectivity Program and Saudia.

Upon landing at Birmingham Airport, the Saudi flight was greeted with a water cannon salute, it added.

